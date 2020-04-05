Google releases location data report on how people’s movements are changing amid the coronavirus pandemic

Google is releasing data on user’s movements in order to help combat the coronavirus.

The company will publish a series of “Community Mobility Reports.” Those reports show the kinds of places people are visiting, and visiting less, in 131 countries and regions.

The first one was released this week.

The idea is to track movement trends to help inform and influence the response to the pandemic from governments to public health officials.

In Kern County, Google’s report showed that visits to retail and recreation locations have dropped by 43% compared to the first month of 2020.

Google says the data is generated by users who have opted to share location history data and said they will not release information that could identify users.

You can see more reports from Google at this website.