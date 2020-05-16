Good Samaritan Hospital offers free coronavirus testing in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free coronavirus testing is now available for residents in Oildale.

Hospital leaders joined local officials to open the new testing site at Good Samaritan Hospital. The testing location is the only free drive-thru site in Oildale.

The hope is the new site will provide needed testing to the Oildale community.

The location at 901 Olive Drive is operated through a partnership with Good Samaritan Hospital and Kern County.

All tests are by appointment only. To schedule a test call 661-215-7725.

To learn more about state-provided testing in Kern County, visit this website.