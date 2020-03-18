Golden West, Eagle Mountain casinos closing today due to COVID-19 outbreak

Eagle Mountain and Golden West casinos are closed starting today due to the coronavirus outbreak, the casino confirmed.

Eagle Mountain said the closure will last through at least April 3. Team members are being paid base salary and health benefits during the temporary closure, according to the casino. Golden West’s closure starts at 6 p.m. and lasts through at least March 31.

“At Golden West Casino, we value the ongoing health and safety of our guests and staff members and respect public health expert recommendations to limit social gatherings unless absolutely necessary. Therefore, for the first time in 25 years, Golden West Casino will be temporarily suspending its operations,” the casino said in a news release.

Golden West said it is not aware of any current health concerns of guests or employees and encourages the community to follow the guidelines directed by public health experts.

Guests wishing to redeem Golden West Casino chips may do so at the casino cage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday or by calling the Casino at 661-324-6936 for an appointment. Any existing promotions will be honored upon reopening.