Golden Empire Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Golden Empire Transit employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

GET said it was notified on Monday that an employee at its facility in Bakersfield has tested positive. The employee is receiving care and is being quarantined at home.

GET said this employee has been away from the office on a non-COVID-19 related matter since mid April. Because of this, the company said no extraordinary precautions are necessary at this time.

The company said it disinfects and sanitizes the fleet every night with routine cleaning of hard surfaces throughout the day.

“GET is working with the affected employee to get them medical care and any resources they need,” CEO Karen King said. “Our employee will not return to work until they are medically cleared. Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our people, our riders, and our community,”

GET said it is practicing social distancing in its facility and on the buses. The company has placed signage on each bus promoting social distancing, encouraging seating in every other row to limit interaction while riding the bus and recommends wearing a mask.

In addition, GET has added extra buses on busier routes to eliminate crowding on the buses.

“GET is committed to providing safe transportation to our community, working hard to provide an essential service that many in our community depend on, in the face of what is happening around them,” the company said. “We continue to be grateful to our employees for their extraordinary efforts. These difficult times call for each of us to show the best of who we are. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation as it develops and will take appropriate action when necessary.”