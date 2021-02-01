GET won’t board riders without face mask in compliance with new CDC mandate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit said it will not board any riders without a face mask in accordance with a new mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC issued a mandate over the weekend requiring that all people wear face masks while riding on public transportation and at transportation hubs such as bus stops and terminals to protect the public. GET said bus operators will decline to board anyone not wearing a mask that completely covers the mouth and nose.

Riders must wear a mask the entire travel period. If a passenger refuses to comply, GET said the operator can disembark the person at the earliest safe opportunity.

GET is asking riders to follow the new mandate and to also maintain social distancing while on the buses.