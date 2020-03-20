GET reducing hours starting Monday, laying off around 30 employees

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit has announced it is moving to a reduced weekend schedule running daily starting on Monday due to the coronavirus.

As part of the new schedule, fixed route buses will operate between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. GET-A-Lift will operate for medically necessary appointments only, such as doctor’s appointments and trips to a pharmacy or grocery store. RYDE will follow the weekend schedule of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

GET said these changes will result in the temporary furlough of about 30 employees.

Customers should refer to GET’s Saturday schedule for information. The weekend schedule is in the GET bus book, on the GET website or through the Transit App for the fixed route bus and the TransLoc App for Ryde.

