GET employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit District has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

GET said it was notified about the employee on Saturday and that the employee is receiving care and is being quarantined at home. The company said the employee is not a bus operator. GET said it has disinfected the areas of the company that had been exposed.

“GET is working with the affected employee and exposed staff to get testing, medical care and any resources they need.” CEO Karen King said. “Our employees will not return to work until they are medically cleared and have self-isolated for the required amount of time.”

GET is practicing social distancing in its facility and on the buses, the company said. All employees go through a temperature check when reporting to work. GET has placed signage on each bus-promoting social distancing, encouraging seating in every other row to limit interaction while riding the bus and recommends wearing a mask.

In addition, GET has added extra buses on busier routes to eliminate crowding on the buses.

“Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and our community,” King said. “We are doing everything we can to keep our employees and customers safe and healthy and have taken all necessary precautions to achieve this.”