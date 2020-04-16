GET buses to give two horn blasts at noon Thursday to honor public transit workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Horn blasts should be heard across the city at noon Thursday as all GET buses will honk twice to honor public transit workers who continue to perform their job amid the coronavirus outbreak.

GET officials say the #SoundTheHorn idea came from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, which is urging transit agencies across the country to show their support for transit workers.

Anyone who sees or hears buses sounding their horns at 12 p.m. is encouraged to use the hashtag and post audio and video and tag GET on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

GET has implemented new safety measures such as cordoning off the area around the bus driver,

allowing social distancing by using every other row seating and reducing touchpoints with fare collection, officials said. The company says only essential workers should be riding, and it’s urging all riders to wear a mask.