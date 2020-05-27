Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning Until 7pm Thursday for All Valley Locations
Live Now
Historic crewed SpaceX mission postponed due to bad weather
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

GET Board approves purchase of shields to protect drivers amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Golden Empire Transit Board has approved spending up to $160,000 to retrofit 88 buses with shields to protect drivers from COVID-19.

GET said the new shields are part of an effort to explore new ways to add safety procedures to protect passengers and employees. It is also providing bus operators with wipes, gloves, disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

In addition, GET is requiring that passengers ride with an appropriate amount of distance between each other to maintain the recommended social distance. The bus is limited to 15 passengers at a time.

GET is also deploying shadow buses on busier routes as needed to pick up the extra passengers and encouraging passengers wear cloth masks when riding and while out in public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News