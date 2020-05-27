GET Board approves purchase of shields to protect drivers amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Golden Empire Transit Board has approved spending up to $160,000 to retrofit 88 buses with shields to protect drivers from COVID-19.

GET said the new shields are part of an effort to explore new ways to add safety procedures to protect passengers and employees. It is also providing bus operators with wipes, gloves, disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

In addition, GET is requiring that passengers ride with an appropriate amount of distance between each other to maintain the recommended social distance. The bus is limited to 15 passengers at a time.



GET is also deploying shadow buses on busier routes as needed to pick up the extra passengers and encouraging passengers wear cloth masks when riding and while out in public.