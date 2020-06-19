Garces Memorial High to reopen campus by time new school year starts on Aug. 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School has announced it plans to reopen campus by the first day of the new school year, Aug. 4.

Everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask at all times, class sizes will be limited to ensure social distancing, the campus will be sanitized daily and temperature checks will take place regularly, the school said.

“At Garces Memorial High School, we pride ourselves on our family-like atmosphere and in times of need, family is there,” the school said in a news release. “We are here for our Garces family, and we are ready. Our faculty and staff have been hard at work since March learning how to adapt to this new world we are living in and learning in. While we have adjusted the layout of our campus and our classrooms, we want to ensure our students and families that our commitment to education remains the same.”

The school said a big concern for many at the end of the 2019-20 school year was grading. Garces gave out letter grades throughout the pandemic and said it will continue to do so for the 2020-21 school year.

To maintain social distancing regulations, Garces said it is limiting enrollment for next school year. No specifics were given as to how many students will be allowed in.

Anyone interested in enrolling can contact Admissions Director Eric Coleman at ecoleman@garces.org.