Garces cancels teen conferences, overseas trip and out of town sporting events over coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Impacts from the new coronavirus continue to be felt locally as Garces Memorial High School announced Wednesday it has canceled upcoming His + Hers Catholic Teen Conferences and a student trip to Spain and Portugal.

Additionally, the school will not be participating in sporting events against Los Angeles and Bay Area teams for the foreseeable future, the school said in a news release.

“At Garces Memorial High School, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students,” the release said.

The school said it is following a directive from the Diocese of Fresno to cancel all out of town trips and large gatherings of any kind due to COVID-19.