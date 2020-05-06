Frustrations fly at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting with those for and against reopening

There was a lot of emotion expressed during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Nearly seven weeks into the stay-at-home order, it’s clear many in Kern are frustrated, both those for and against lifting the order.

Some citizens who wrote in were adamant about reopening.

Deedee wrote, “trust in your voters. They will honor the distance rule. They will wear the masks. They need to make a living. They have children, they have family, they are barely holding on to their homes. Is this what you want on your shoulders? Will that make you sleep better?”

Lynn Dunkin echoed, “as taxpayers here in the County of Kern, we insist opening up our county so we the people can get back to living.”

Others, like John Smith, were staunchly against reopening: “learn from the mistakes of those who rushed to open too quickly. Are the lives of your constituents truly not worth the precaution of continuing the shelter-in-place order and enforcement of it?“

And Dr. Kathy Stiles said, “this is not something to play with. We may even have to shut down again if we do it too fast.”

Some supervisors were equally as frustrated.

On the issue of church, District One Supervisor Mick Gleason said, “before the governor closed (my church), we were all six feet apart. It was better than going into Walmart—so I don’t understand. I don’t get it.”

Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez responded, “we’ve had a unique issue with churches, Mick, because so many are populated by elderly, and they are uniquely vulnerable. And we have seen in close areas that this stuff can travel 15, 20 feet, especially when there’s a ventilation system.”

While Kern’s ability to reopen is still directed by Governor Newsom, the board was passionate about creating its own plan with local flexibility.

“We must continue to advocate for Kern’s ability to manage our own reopening process,” said Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

Gleason suggested, “perhaps salons can open up in certain areas where we don’t want them to open up in more heavily concentrated areas.”

However, even locally, the board looks to Kern Public Health for direction.

Public Health director, Matt Constantine, said he did not believe his department would be fully ready to offer guidance on reopening by this Friday. He said it may take until next week.