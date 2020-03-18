Fresno Pacific University rescheduling spring commencement due to coronavirus

Fresno Pacific University says it will reschedule its spring commencement and related activities due to coronavirus concerns.

The change was made in accordance with guidelines calling for all events and meetings with more than 10 people to be canceled or postponed. The university said it is working to make it possible that those scheduled to graduate in May 2020 may still have their degree posted later in May so long as they have fulfilled all degree requirements and applied for graduation.

This year’s commencement had been set for May 9 in Selland Arena in downtown Fresno.

“This decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and with our peers at other institutions of higher learning,” said President Joseph Jones. “We realize commencement is a significant event in the lives of our students and their families and are committed to ensuring there are future opportunities to celebrate your hard work and success.”

All FPU campuses, including the Bakersfield campus, are still open but have moved all instruction online.