Fresno Pacific University distributing $1.7M in CARES Act grants to students

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Starting this week, more than 2,600 Fresno Pacific University students are receiving direct grants through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The university is awarding $1.7 million to 2,650 eligible students across all of its campuses, including its Bakersfield campus located at 1518 Mill Rock Way Ste. 101. Individual awards range from $185-$1,480, with averages coming in at $735 for those enrolled in traditional undergraduate and bachelor’s degree completion programs.

Graduate and seminary students can get $495 for graduate and students pursuing credentials can receive $530.

An additional $261,679 has been reserved to assist students with exceptional financial hardships, the university said.

The funds are meant to help students pay for tuition and fees, technology, health care, child care, course materials, rent, food, moving or other expenses. Disbursement started April 30, with recipients being notified via email at their FPU account.

FPU received a total of $4.1 million through the CARES Act, which stipulates half of whatever a college or university receives must go directly to students. The university is working out a plan with the U.S. Department of Education to use the rest of the grant.

The university said eligibility was based upon the requirements of the legislation, guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and criteria developed by FPU. Universities were directed to prioritize students whose family income is in the low- to low-middle categories.

Recipients must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, have a 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file at FPU and be enrolled in at least 1 unit as of April 22. Also considered were the term of students’ graduation, their account balance, current enrollment status and whether they were enrolled in an eligible program.

Priority went to students with the highest demonstrated financial need, including those eligible for a Pell Grant, Cal Grant or employed in federal work-study jobs.

CARES funds set aside by FPU can also provide additional assistance of up to $500 to students facing significant unexpected hardship, such as the inability to pay for food or rent due to loss of employment.

The university also has limited emergency funds of its own available for students who do not qualify for the CARES Act, including international students, undocumented students, those who did not apply for federal and state financial aid and students enrolled in distance-only degree programs.

Additional assistance funds will be awarded until they run out, according to the university. For more information, students should contact FPU’s Student Financial Services Office at sfs@fresno.edu or 559-453-2041.