Free vaccine clinic scheduled outside KGET on June 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET, Bakersfield College and the United Against COVID-19 Coalition are hosting a free vaccine clinic outside KGET studios next week.

The vaccine clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 3 at the parking lot on the corner of 22nd and M Streets.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given. Follow-up shots for the Pfizer vaccine will be set for three weeks later on June 24 at the same location. Everyone aged 12 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Kern Medical Center will administer the vaccines.

Prior registration is recommended but not required. Walk-ups are welcome.

“We’re urging everyone to get the vaccine because if we all get it, we’re going to build community immunity,” Reyna Olaguez, spokeswoman for United Against COVID-19 Coalition said. “It’s very important because we’re still seeing cases of COVID-19 and we’re still seeing people dying in the hospitals. If we could avoid one, two, or three more deaths, we’ve done our job here.”

To register, visit myturn.ca.gov or call the United Against COVID-19 Coalition at 661-383-5288.