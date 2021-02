MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Eligible McFarland residents will be able to get free vaccinations Tuesday at the McFarland Junior High School cafeteria.

The McFarland Unified School District is providing the vaccines in partnership with Adventist Health, the district said in a release. Those who meet eligibility requirements are asked to call 661-637-8768 to schedule an appointment.

Residents unsure of what phase they are in can check here for more information.