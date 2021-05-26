Free tacos and a shot offered at Taft clinic on Thursday

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Taft on Thursday is offering people free tacos, dessert and entertainment in the hopes of vaccinating more Kern County residents.

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern Medical, Taft Union High School, the Taft College Foundation and Westside Family Health are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 27 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for people aged 12 and up.

The clinic will be located at the Taft Union High School District at 701 Wildcat Way.

Organizers said people who get a shot will receive complementary tacos and shaved ice, and can enjoy live music.

“The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is determined to aid as man communities and neighborhoods in Kern County as possible,” task force founder Jay Tamsi said in a statement.

Students under 18 will need parental or guardian consent for a vaccine.

You can make an appointment by calling 661-525-5900 and walk ups are accepted.

Second vaccination shots will be given on June 14 at the Taft High School cafeteria, organizers said.

Eligible residents can sign up and make an appointment to get a vaccine using MyTurn.ca.gov.