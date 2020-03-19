Free meals for kids under 18 at local schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With schools closed through the end of the month to slow the spread of Covid-19, parents who depend on school meals will now have some relief.

Schools across the country started offering free meals to kids 18 years of age and younger Wednesday.

“I think this program is great, for other families that aren’t ready or have enough food at home, this will be great for them,” said Alma Luna, parent.

Parents can pick up both lunch and breakfast for their kids at any local Kern County school regardless of where their child attends.

“This is very nice for them because it’s everything that they like,” said Charmin Gortarez, grandma. “Believe me, when they get home, they’re going to eat everything.”

Gortarez stopped by with her four grandchildren. She thinks the program is great because it is giving her one more thing to do with her grandkids, who she now needs to watch all day.

“They looked forward to it, they were all excited,” said Gortarez. “They were running faster than I was.”

There are two requirements: food is only available for kids 18 years and younger and the student must be present to pick it up.

The service will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“To all the families that need food for their kids, come out and take advantage of this free stuff,” said Maria Lerma, parent.”

The meals are federally funded through USDA. Any school district previously approved to operate the summer food service program is enabled to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.

High school students with special meal accommodations need to communicate with the nutrition staff before they pick up their meal. Parents can reach them at 661-827-3190. This is only available for Kern High School District students.