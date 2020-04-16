Free gas for front line health care workers

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Longer days for those on the front line.

Health care workers are fighting through the pandemic working endless hours for those affected by COVID-19.

A local gas station owner wanted to give back and shed some positivity in this time off need.

The Ramco convience store on F Street and 23rd offered a free tank of gas to any health care worker.

The store owner specifically chose early times in hopes of hitting the early and late shift front liners.

Ramco convenience will also offer the same deal for health care workers on Thursday.