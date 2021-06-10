Free food boxes to be given away at COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Against COVID-19 is hosing a vaccine clinic Friday designed for local families in need.

Attendees will get a good box, while girls who get the vaccine will also get a hygiene kit with feminine products. The clinic is free and no sign-ups are required.

The clinic takes place at South High School on 1101 Planz Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This clinic is part of a state initiative called Week of Action providing vaccines and information about it in all of California’s 58 counties.