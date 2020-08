BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county says a free, “less invasive” COVID-19 testing site will be open Wednesday.

The Kern County Farm Bureau will host the federally-provided mobile testing site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. The farm bureau is located at 801 S. Mount Vernon Ave.

Pre-registration is required for a test but a limited amount of walk-ups will be accepted.

To sign up or for more information on the test, test visit this website.