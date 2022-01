FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Three new U.S. studies offer more evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who have received booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the studies, Friday. Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered today to anyone 5 or older at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The vaccine clinic is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1000 S. Owens St. Free food and books will also be available.

Masks are required, as is a form of identification.