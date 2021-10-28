Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic available at Mercado Latino on Friday

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As part of Binational Health Week Kern County, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, with others, are presenting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mercado Latino Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The first 100 recipients will receive a $35 grocery card.

Mercado Latino is located at 2105 Edison Highway in Bakersfield.

There will be free resource information, books for kids, food, bags and more.

The clinic is presented by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the KC Latino COVID Task Force, Dignity Health, United Way, Kern Family Health Care, Bakersfield College, Kern Medical, Onmi Family Health, UFW Foundation and more.