Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Thursday in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held here on Thursday.

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is holding the clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nueva High School. Anyone 12 or older is encouraged to attend and get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

First and second doses will be available, according to the task force. No appointment is necessary. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Nueva High School is located at 8600 Palm Ave.

