Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled at Arvin HS next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple groups have organized a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week in Arvin.

The clinic is scheduled to take place at Arvin High School’s cafeteria on Nov. 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The school is located at 900 Varsity Road in Arvin.

Doses of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment or if you have questions, you can call 661-525-5900.

This vaccination clinic is organized by the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern Medical, the City of Arvin, the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce, Strata Credit Union, Kern Family Health Care and the UFW Foundation.