Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled at Arvin HS next week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple groups have organized a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week in Arvin.

The clinic is scheduled to take place at Arvin High School’s cafeteria on Nov. 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The school is located at 900 Varsity Road in Arvin.

Doses of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment or if you have questions, you can call 661-525-5900.

This vaccination clinic is organized by the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern Medical, the City of Arvin, the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce, Strata Credit Union, Kern Family Health Care and the UFW Foundation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News