Free COVID-19 testing, flu shots available at mobile site Thursday

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health and the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force are partnering to provide free COVID-19 testing and flu shots on Thursday.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said the testing site will be located at Greenfield Family Resource Center, located at 5400 Monitor St., and will be open from 1-4 p.m. The Chamber said this is the first time a mobile testing site has combined COVID-19 testing and flu shots.

“We are proud to partner with Dignity Health for this highly important testing site. We want to remain vigilant with testing and continue to provide increased access to our community,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force.

Dignity Health will provide a limited number of flu shots and everyone will receive a hand sanitizer. Walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged, as there is no pre-registration requirements. Attendees are urged to wear a mask and social distance while on site.