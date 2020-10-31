Free COVID-19 testing available in Oildale, Delano this weekend

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday in Oildale and Sunday in Delano.

The testing is available through the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County Public Health and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to increase county testing numbers and to provide more COVID-19 testing access to residents most affected by the pandemic.

Testing sites this weekend:

Saturday, Oct. 31

Oildale Centennial Square North

Chester Frontage Road at the corner of North Chester and Norris Road (Next to Wattenberger’s Hardware)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Vallarta Supermarket – Delano

820 Main St. in Delano

Starting at 9 a.m.

Walk-ins will be accepted. No pre-registration is required. People who arrive for a test are asked to wear a mask and to keep social distance.