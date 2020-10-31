Free COVID-19 testing available in Oildale, Delano this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday in Oildale and Sunday in Delano.
The testing is available through the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County Public Health and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to increase county testing numbers and to provide more COVID-19 testing access to residents most affected by the pandemic.
Testing sites this weekend:
Saturday, Oct. 31
Oildale Centennial Square North
Chester Frontage Road at the corner of North Chester and Norris Road (Next to Wattenberger’s Hardware)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Vallarta Supermarket – Delano
820 Main St. in Delano
Starting at 9 a.m.
Walk-ins will be accepted. No pre-registration is required. People who arrive for a test are asked to wear a mask and to keep social distance.