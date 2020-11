BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Black Chamber of Commerce and African American Network of Kern are hosting a free COVID-19 mobile testing site on Thursday at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in South Bakersfield.

The self-swab tests will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all who pre-register. Walk-ups are also welcome.

You can visit DoINeedACovid19Test.com to register.

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1401 E. Brundage Ln.