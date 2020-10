BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield and Kern County Public Health will provide free COVID-19 testing on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing will take place at CSUB in Parking Lot I, near the Icardo Center. The self-swab tests will be available for all who pre-register. Walk-ups are also welcome.

To register, visit DoINeedACovid19Test.com

CSUB is located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy.