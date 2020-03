BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A blood drive is going on outside the KUZZ studio today where those who donate will receive a free six-pack of toilet paper and a pulled pork or tri tip sandwich from the Salty’s BBQ food truck.

The blood drive lasts until 3 p.m. at 3223 Sillect Ave., Houchin Community Blood Bank said in a post on its Facebook page.