BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater will require attendees of events with more than 1,000 guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

The new requirement goes into effect Sept. 20 to comply with regulations from the California Department of Public Health, according to a Fox news release.

Guests under 12 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, the release says.

The requirement will remain in place until Nov. 1.