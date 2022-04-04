BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, the Historic Fox Theater announced it will no longer require proof of vaccination for admittance to events.

Proof of a negative Covid test will also no longer be required unless specifically requested by an artist’s management.

California’s official guidance states that effective April 1, requirements for vaccine verification or proof of negative test for Indoor Mega Events were lifted and moved to a strong recommendation.

COVID-19 restrictions originally went into place at the Fox Theater in September, 2021.