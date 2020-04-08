Coronavirus
Fourth employee tests positive at Wasco State Prison

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — State prison officials on Tuesday said a fourth employee at Wasco State Prison has tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee was the only new addition from Kern prisons to the 62 employees across the state who have tested positive since the pandemic began , according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. One employee at North Kern State Prison in Delano has also tested positive.

Among the 18 inmates statewide who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, one is held at North Kern State Prison, CDCR says.

