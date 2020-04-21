Fourth coronavirus-related death reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth Kern County has resident has died from complications of the novel coronavirus, public health officials said Tuesday.

“We are saddened to report the death of our fourth Kern County resident due to COVID-19,” Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services, said in a news release. “We strongly encourage our residents to remain vigilant by staying home unless seeking essential services and practicing social distancing.”

Kern County Public Health Services recommends the following protective measures:

— Stay at home except for essential needs and practice social distancing.

— Wash hands with soap and water often and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

— Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick.

— Wear face covering while in public if you are unable to maintain social distancing.