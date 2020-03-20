Foster drive-up gets hundreds of animals into homes

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- It’s just like pulling up to a fast food restaurant, but this time you get a pet to take home.

The animal shelter is being affected like everyone else and having to close their doors, but hundreds of animals are waiting to be adopted.

They decided the next best option is to let anyone interested, foster a pet!

Kern County Animal Services has a successful foster care program, but the response has been exceptional.

The response from Kern County has been overwhelming. Now, the animal service is reaching out to their satellite shelters in Mojave and Lake Isabella so they can send more animals to Bakersfield to go into foster homes.

There is still time to register. Go online to Facebook.com/kerncountyanimalservices to fill out an application.

Once the shelter receives your application they will contact you, they will schedule a time for you to pick up your new foster best friend.

All pick-ups are curbside involving no social interaction. and they will supply you with food and other necessary items.