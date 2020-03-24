Ford teams up with other firms to help boost production of medical supplies

(WDIV) Ford Motor Company says it will be teaming with other firms to help boost production of medical supplies, including ventilators, respirators and face shields, in the battle against coronavirus.

Ford is joining forces with firms including 3M and GE Healthcare to “lend its manufacturing and engineering expertise” to quickly expand production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies for healthcare workers, first responders and patients fighting coronavirus.

In addition, Ford plans to assemble more than 100,000 face shields per week and leverage its in-house 3D printing capability to produce disposable respirators for healthcare workers.

“This is such a critical time for America and the world. It is a time for action and cooperation. By coming together across multiple industries, we can make a real difference for people in need and for those on the front lines of this crisis,” said Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chairman.

