Ford delivers 5,000 face shields to two Kern County hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ford Motor Company delivered 5,000 FDA-approved face shields to Kern County hospitals today.

The Bakersfield Heart Hospital received 4,000 and Kern Medical Center received 1,000 from one of the first shipments from Ford to hospitals across the country in need of shields.

“At Ford, we feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute in times of need and hope these supplies help bring support to medical workers on the front lines of our communities,” the company said. “Ford’s U.S. design team is quickly creating transparent full-face shields for medical workers and first responders.

The face shields fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with liquids and, when paired with N95 masks, can further limit potential exposure to the coronavirus than N95 respirators alone, the company said.

The Bakersfield Heart Hospital addressed the shipment in a post on its Facebook page today.

“Thank you Ford Motor Company! Henry Ford would be proud,” the hospital said.