BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Supervisors are set to allocate hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding to address homelessness in Kern County.

If approved by the board of supervisors on Tuesday, $30,000 in CARES Act federal funding will will be allocated to the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative (BKRHC) to fund temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19.