FoodMaxx, Save Mart announces special shopping hours for first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — FoodMaxx and Save Mart announced that beginning April 2, it is offering dedicated shopping hours for first responders as a “thank you” for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The store says beginning Thursday, all first responders including law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, can shop at its stores one hour before regular opening times and one hour after regular closing times.

That’s every day until further notice, the company said. The Save Mart Companies said first responders will need to show proof of credentials to enter.

“We want to give thanks to the dedicated, hardworking first responders throughout all our communities working the front lines during these extraordinary times,” Hal Levitt, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations of Save Mart companies said according to a company release.

“Medical, law and fire personnel are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic and we want to thank them and make their lives a little easier by extending these special dedicated shopping hours to them.”