Flame Broiler offers discount for all first responders in uniform through April 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flame Broiler restaurants will give a discount to all first responders in uniform in appreciation of their hard work.

Owner Andrew Kim says all first responders in uniform will receive a 30% discount off standard menu prices through April 19. First responders include doctors, nurses, police, EMT and firefighters.

The restaurant has also made a Stimulus Family Package that will feed a family of 4-5 for $20. The package includes 4-5 servings each of chicken, rice and veggies, sauces and green onions. The half chicken and half beef meal is $24 and the all beef meal costs $28.

You can order a family package by placing a phone order. Customers can pay over the phone and have curbside pick-up when they arrive. Flame Broiler offers curbside pick-up at all locations excluding Brimhall, where they offer drive-thru. The restaurant has also updated its hours at all locations.

LOCATIONS WITH NEW HOURS:

Flame Broiler

3505 Coffee Road Suite 200

Bakersfield, CA 93308

661-588-7888 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Flame Broiler

5600 California Ave Suite B

Bakersfield, CA 93309

661-322-1010 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Flame Broiler

8200 Stockdale Hwy Suite K-3

Bakersfield, CA 93311

661-831-1010 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday Closed

Flame Broiler

4701 White Lane Suite E or D

Bakersfield, CA 93309

661-831-0080 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Flame Broiler

2630 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 200

Bakersfield, CA 93306

661-871-2000 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Flame Broiler (with drive-thru)

12918 Brimhall Road

Bakersfield, CA 93314

661-587-2020

Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.