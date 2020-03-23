Flame Broiler offers discount for all first responders in uniform through April 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flame Broiler restaurants will give a discount to all first responders in uniform in appreciation of their hard work.
Owner Andrew Kim says all first responders in uniform will receive a 30% discount off standard menu prices through April 19. First responders include doctors, nurses, police, EMT and firefighters.
The restaurant has also made a Stimulus Family Package that will feed a family of 4-5 for $20. The package includes 4-5 servings each of chicken, rice and veggies, sauces and green onions. The half chicken and half beef meal is $24 and the all beef meal costs $28.
You can order a family package by placing a phone order. Customers can pay over the phone and have curbside pick-up when they arrive. Flame Broiler offers curbside pick-up at all locations excluding Brimhall, where they offer drive-thru. The restaurant has also updated its hours at all locations.
LOCATIONS WITH NEW HOURS:
Flame Broiler
3505 Coffee Road Suite 200
Bakersfield, CA 93308
661-588-7888 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Flame Broiler
5600 California Ave Suite B
Bakersfield, CA 93309
661-322-1010 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Flame Broiler
8200 Stockdale Hwy Suite K-3
Bakersfield, CA 93311
661-831-1010 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday Closed
Flame Broiler
4701 White Lane Suite E or D
Bakersfield, CA 93309
661-831-0080 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Flame Broiler
2630 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 200
Bakersfield, CA 93306
661-871-2000 Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Flame Broiler (with drive-thru)
12918 Brimhall Road
Bakersfield, CA 93314
661-587-2020
Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
