Five nursing homes in Kern listed with coronavirus cases

About a quarter of state-regulated nursing homes in Kern County have at least one case of coronavirus.

Out of 19 skilled nursing facilities the state oversees in the county, five are listed with at least one COVID case, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The worry first started with the Kingston Healthcare Facility on Real Road. Now with 116 cases, it’s the largest outbreak among local nursing homes.

67 of its 107 residents have tested positive. Nine of them have died.

That means a majority, or 62.6 percent, of residents have been infected. Their deaths make up more than 52 percent of all deaths in the county.

“If we can prevent another Kingston from happening, we need to jump in,” said Kern Public Health director, Matt Constantine.

Unfortunately, another outbreak was announced at Valley Convalescent Hospital in Central Bakersfield. There are now a total of 15 cases.

Nine out of 69 total residents have tested positive, as well as seven out of 118 total staff.

“This is something that is a concern to us,” Constantine said. “We are looking to see if there are any local resources that we can divert to Valley Convalescent. If we are unable to meet that request, we will send that request up to the state.”

At the Orchards Post-Acute on 34th Street Downtown, the state says at least one resident has died. The facility declined to comment.

At Rosewood Health Facility in Southwest Bakersfield, they confirmed to us two employees tested positive back in April and have been quarantined since.

Height Street Skilled Care in Northeast Bakersfield is also listed on the state’s website with at least one case among residents. However, the facility denied this when we called.

In a statement, Assistant Administrator Dixie Speer said, “We have had zero cases. We have not had any workers be sick and test positive. We’ve had no patients here who’ve been sick or tested positive. If the hospital has a patient that’s already been treated and over it, then skilled nursing facilities give them rehab. We have had a couple of those. I feel that can be where the confusion came from. We are going to offer them care and rehab after they have had COVID. Anyone who comes from the hospital, our policy is they go in a room that’s isolation for seven days to make sure they don’t show any signs or symptoms.”

“It’s important again to understand that (these are) state-regulated facilities,” Constantine said. “They have the authority and responsibility to ensure the infection control procedures are in place.”

To combat these outbreaks, the state has started a COVID testing program, requiring every nursing home resident and staff to be tested within the next three weeks.

Kern County decided to get on this initiative immediately, even hiring three additional staff members specifically to do this.

They will begin testing at Valley Convalescent on Friday.