Businesses announce layoffs, reduced hours in Kern County due to COVID-19

Five businesses have announced layoffs and reduced hours in Kern County due to COVID-19.

The Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, Cal State Bakersfield, CARMAX, California Resources Corp. and PVH Corp have told the county that they have laid off employees because of the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mechanics Bank Arena located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. has been temporarily closed and have temporarily laid off 106 workers. In addition, CSUB Catering through Aramark has also closed and laid off 109 employees.

As of today, 196 employees at the CARMAX located at 6801 Colony St. in Bakersfield are on furlough.

At PVH Corp, furloughs are set to begin on April 13 at its Kern County stores. In the Outlets at Tejon, 21 employees at Tommy Hilfiger and nine at the Calvin Klein store will be furloughed. Ten employees at Heritage will also be furloughed.

As of Monday, CRC said it has reduced work hours by up to three hours a day per full-time non-essential employee to avoid permanent layoffs. Around 450 employees are impacted by the reduced hours, the company said.