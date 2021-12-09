First Omicron case in San Diego County identified

SAN DIEGO — The first Omicron COVID-19 case in San Diego County has been identified, local health officials announced Thursday.

The San Diego resident, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, had recently traveled abroad, the County Health and Human Services Agency said. The Omicron variant was identified Thursday morning after the San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health (SEARCH) Alliance conducted whole genome sequencing.

The patient had been vaccinated and received a booster.

The individual was not hospitalized and is under isolation.

The county is working to identify people who may have come into close contact with the individual.

“We expected that the Omicron variant would make its way to San Diego, and it has,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We are continuing to monitor for the Omicron variant and will report any other cases to the public when they are identified.”

