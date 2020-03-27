First local COVID-19 death is woman from Delano, family friend confirms

Kern County’s first COVID-19 death is a woman from Delano, according to a friend of the victim’s family.

The friend identified the woman as 48-year-old Susie Garcia. She said Garcia died at midnight at the Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center. It is believed that she contracted the virus while visiting family in San Jose recently.

Garcia leaves behind three adult children, according to the friend. She was a businesswoman who, until recently, ran her own store in Delano, according to the friend.