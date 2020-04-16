First local convalescent plasma donor

On Thursday a local survivor of COVID-19 became the first person to donate plasma at Houchin Blood Bank to help others fighting the disease. Earlier this month Houchin announced it would begin collecting plasma from people who had recovered from the coronavirus. The plasma can then be transfused to others with the disease. It’s part of an experimental treatment approved by the FDA on an emergency basis for people in serious condition. People who recover from COVID-19 develop antibodies that remain in the blood’s plasma. That can potentially boost another patient’s immune system and help in recovery. And one donation can go a long way. “One donor like I said before can give up to 800 mls. of plasma and that can go to potentially four patients, so that can help up to four patients out there,” says Josie Pippert, the director of quality assurance at Houchin.

Potential donors will need to go through their doctors and meet the following criteria:

A diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a lab test

No symptoms of the disease for least 14 days before donating

A negative test result for COVID-19

Houchin is asking anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is willing to help to call 616-2575.