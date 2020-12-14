First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Los Angeles

(KGET) — The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived Sunday night at Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX’s social media account posted photos of a FedEx plane on a tarmac carrying the initial round of vaccines with workers beginning to unload the cargo.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX. This is a major milestone for science, our country and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world. pic.twitter.com/KUnjSFrTyS — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 14, 2020

California is set to receive 327,600 doses of the vaccine. Kern County officials are expecting nearly 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for residents.

County officials said last week they plan to follow the prioritization schedule from the Centers for Disease Control, meaning the first vaccines would go to health care workers.