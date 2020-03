Little Caesars Pizza says it will deliver pizza for free on online orders of $10 or more through March 22.

The company says it is also offers touchless options for both carryout and delivery. Customers can scan their phones at Pizza Portals in Little Caesars lobbies to retrieve your pizza from a heated compartment. For those getting pizza delivered, driver instructions can be added on the Little Caesars app to have them leave the pizza at your door.