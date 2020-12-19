Fire chief: Spread of COVID-19 could soon significantly impact KCFD station staffing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19, the Kern County Fire Department could soon reach a point when it will not be able to fully staff its stations, Chief David Witt said in a letter to the community on Friday.

Witt said that as the number of infections and exposures grow in the community, so too does the number of infected firefighters. With many firefighters having to be isolated and quarantined, he said the availability of healthy ones to man the stations has been impacted, as has the department’s ability to respond to emergencies.

“This could mean, despite our best effort, we may reach a point where we are unable to staff all of our stations every day,” Witt said in the letter. “Our hope is that this will not be necessary, but we are planning for that possibility.”

To ease the burden on emergency services, KCFD is asking residents to only call 911 if they are experiencing a serious medical emergency. For all other issues, the department is urging that residents contact their primary physician or visit a local urgent care facility.

“As we continue to forge our path into uncharted territory, I want to remind our citizens that your Kern County Fire Department is here for you and we will do our best to continue providing excellent service to our communities,” Witt said.

Witt said the department plans to replentish its ranks before the next fire season by holding a firefighter recruitment academy in January.