FEMA releases coronavirus rumor control website

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has launched a coronavirus rumor control website.

Among the questions the website addresses are “Myth: FEMA has deployed military assets,” “Myth: I need to stockpile as many groceries and supplies as I can,” and “Myth: I heard that the government is sending $1,000 checks. How do I sign up?”

FEMA says rumors and misinformation can be spread in communities during crises, and the website hopes to dispel those rumors.

Click here to reach the website.