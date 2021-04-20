Federal data shows Kern ranks 7th highest in state for vaccine hesitancy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County ranks seventh highest in the state when it comes to vaccine hesitancy, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The report says 1 in 5 people are showing doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine with 14% of people in Kern County saying they are hesitant and 6% say they are definitely not getting the shot.

While Kern ranks as one of the most hesitant counties in the state, it also ranks as one of the best counties for vaccine access, especially in underserved communities. Kern County ranks seventh in the state for COVID-19 vaccine access and is the highest for Central and Southern California.

State data shows about 40% of people eligible have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kern County. A little more than a quarter of Kern residents are considered immune. There are still 380,000 eligible people in Kern County who are not vaccinated, which is around the size of Bakersfield’s population.